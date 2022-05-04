Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets two new DLC character packs for Star Wars Day

It’s May 4, and that can only mean one thing: celebrating the anniversary of the construction of the Panama Canal. Also, it’s Star Wars day, and with the recent release of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it was inevitable that players were going to get some new content to check out. Sure enough, TT Games and WB Games have chosen to celebrate the occasion with the release of not one, but two new DLC character packs.

The first brings characters from Season 2 of The Mandalorian to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The Season 1 pack, featuring the likes of Mando, Grogu, and Greef Karga, has been available since launch, but this second pack will add fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. Also coming to the game today is a DLC pack for characters from the Disney+ show The Bad Batch, featuring Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

That’s quite a few new characters to keep track of, but of course, it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the more than 300 total characters from across the movies and TV shows available to use in the game. Fans can gain access to all of them with the Character Collection Pack, a season pass that unlocks all the various new characters as they become available.