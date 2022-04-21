Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga sets franchise launch sales records at over 3 million units sold

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was always guaranteed to be a hit. Combining the Lego property with a video game that recounts the nine core Star Wars films was a no-brainer. We’ve already seen evidence of strong sales, but its most recent official figures paint it as the most successful Lego game launch.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. Games, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has sold 3.2 million units worldwide. It accomplished this feat in just two weeks, making it the most successful global launch for a Lego game to date.

A part of this is likely due to the wide range of platforms it’s available on. Being released across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on the same day, there’s a huge potential player base. Regardless of the circumstances, it’s still an impressive feat for the Lego franchise.

We’ve set a new record!!! Thanks to all the players for helping make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest launch in LEGO Game history! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/fYw568OPU9 — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) April 21, 2022

With such a strong start, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might have what it takes to become the best-selling game in the series in the long run. This is probably vindicating for Traveller’s Tales following a reportedly turbulent development cycle.