Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga sure has some silly spaceship glitches

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is proving quite popular, with over 3 million units sold. It’s a strong new record for the franchise, but with that many people playing, there are bound to be glitches. Spaceships in particular have been acting very silly.

Reddit user AllTheRandomNoodles shared such a glitch in a video post on Reddit. While in Naboo’s capital city of Theed, they were swapping characters but wound up in control of a Star Cruiser that was flying over the level. That’s not supposed to happen, as the stage is not designed for a flying vehicle — but it’s not the only time we’ve seen this hiccup. Fellow Reddit user TheBigCosb landed on a planet, then somehow wound up in control of the Millennium Falcon on the surface.

LaraSaza2001 had something of an inverse of this: a Galactic Cruiser level was completely freaking out, repeatedly dropping player characters through the floor into outer space. Some glitches even seem to be tangentially caused by spaceships. User hypocritical124 landed at the Mining Complex on Mustafar, only to have a collection of animation and pop-in glitches occur once they were on foot.

The Skywalker Saga is a big game, so glitches like this are expected to some degree. These can be worked around by simply resetting the game, but hopefully developer Traveller’s Tales can patch things up in a future update. In the meantime, we can show you how to unlock some spaceships of your own, including the TIE Dagger and Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper.