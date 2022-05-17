Looks like Fortnite is teasing the return of Mecha Team Leader

Fortnite is always adding new characters, whether they be original creations like Southpaw or pre-existing icons like RoboCop. Mecha Team Leader was a giant mech that fought the Devourer, a kaiju from the sea that surrounds Fortnite’s island. That battle happened in Chapter 1 Season 9, and it seems we’re in for a sequel.

The Fortnite Twitter account released a short teaser video, accompanied by the one-word message “Arise.” Voices in the brief video mention “battle stations,” which is certainly something you’d call for if the Devourer returned. It ends with an image of Mecha Team Leader’s helmet, all but confirming the return of the giant robot. Replies to the tweet predict that we’ll get another event with the robot and sea monster squaring off, and it does seem likely. This would be the first major event of Chapter 3, and fans believe the current season will end with a big event. It doesn’t get any “bigger” than a kaiju battle.

Mecha Team Leader first arrived in July 2019, and its suit has rotated through the Fortnite item shop as a costume a few times since, the last one being April of this year. A metal variant (seen in the screenshot at the top of this article) was released as part of update v10.20 in August 2019, and the Mecha Cuddle Master Crew Pack gave the robot a plushy look in May 2021. Should Mecha Team Leader return for the finale of Chapter 3 Season 2, another new look would be a nice touch.

For now, Fortnite players can dig into the game’s v20.40 update, released the same day as this teaser. The Sideways remains closed, but the update unvaults the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun. It also kicks of a funding contest between the Bubble Shield and Balloon, enables shared V-Bucks on PlayStation, and adds a Low Input Latency Mode setting to the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.