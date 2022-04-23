Lost Ark April 23 hotfix fixes Feiton Powerpass, Noble Banquet skin issues, and more — patch notes

A new Lost Ark hotfix will address critical issues that have plagued the game since the April update. These issues also resulted in Smilegate RPG reducing player capacity for the servers Mari, Valtan (west coast servers) and Azena (east coast server).

Issues fixed in this hotfix will include the Feiton Powerpass showing an expiration of 7 days after you’ve claimed it. Additionally, the Punika Knowledge Transfer, which was not working properly, will be fixed.

The EU Central region, which was experiencing major crashes and “overall inconveniences,” will receive some compensation due to unexpected maintenance. These items will include Crystalline Aura, Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixirs, and Honing Chests which include protection materials necessary to push your Item Level higher.

You can read the full patch notes below, which list out all the fixes you can expect.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Feiton Powerpass showing an expiration of 7 days after you’ve claimed it. For those that have already claimed it, we will fix that issue with our next update, before the item expires.

Ignea Token #14 and Omnium Star #7 now correctly display their respective rewards.

Fixed an issue where Rift Pieces earned through the Express Mission were not able to be used at the vendor.

To avoid confusion, we have removed the South Vern World Boss (Thunderwings) from appearing in the event calendar.

Fixed an issue where the Stronghold feature for Punika Knowledge Transfer wasn’t functioning as expected. This will resolve the issue for players who already used the Punika Knowledge Transfer on a character.

Fixed an issue that was preventing users who bought the Monthly and Weekly Crystal packs from receiving their bonus crystals when their inventory was almost at max capacity.

Fixed an issue where Noble Banquet Skin and Noble Banquet Weapon Skins bought with Crystals were not dyable.

“Also, as we experienced unexpected maintenance on the EU Central region, noticeable crashes in all regions, and overall inconveniences to our players we are going to be giving out a Maintenance Compensation, which includes the below items. These will be a one time login bonus and will run for 1 week, ending on April 30th at 12am PT / 7am UTC.”

3 days of Crystalline Aura

2 Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixirs (Upon claiming from Product Inventory you will have 14 days to use this item. On use it will grant 50 Aura Of Resonance)

3 Ascendant Honing Chests (This is a chest that allows you to chose 1 of the following, in order to help improve your honing chances) Star’s Breathe (Tier 1) x15 Moon’s Breathe (Tier 2) x15 Solar Protection (Tier 3) x5 Solar Blessing (Tier 3) x10 Solar Grace (Tier 3 ) x30



“Thanks for your patience and support, we’ll see you in Arkesia!”