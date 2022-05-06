Lost Ark Destroyer class will not get a new powerpass

The Destroyer Class in Lost Ark is the game’s newest upcoming class — another warrior character who arrives like a breath of fresh air for the game. The Destroyer class is arriving in a reworked state, meaning he will function as a completely new character, giving players very little to go off of.

Very little indeed, as players who are hoping to use the Destroyer class will not be able to utilize the Powerpass feature for him. Powerpasses are consumable items in Lost Ark that allows a new character in your roster to skip a region completely. A Powerpass may only skip a couple of regions, and it will automatically give your new character a higher item level.

Unfortunately, the Destroyer will not be one of those classes, unless you saved a Powerpass from the game’s Glavier release back in April. This means that new Destroyer hopefuls without a Powerpass will have to raise him up from scratch.

This is unprecedented in the Lost Ark game, as new classes always received a Powerpass alongside its release in other regions. However, Community Manager Roxx stated that other regions did not have as frequent character releases as the NA region. As a result, it was decided that not all new classes in NA will receive a Powerpass.