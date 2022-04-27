Lost Ark Express Mission event updated to allow you to change characters

The Lost Ark Express Mission event has been steeped in controversy ever since its release, as fans have noted how unclear the event was in its rules. The main issue was players were participating in the Express Mission on characters who could not fully participate in it, as the event was only intended for Tier 1 and Tier 2 characters. These players instead participated in the event on Tier 3 characters.

The developers seem to have acknowledged the lack of clarity in the event and are helping players who made a mistake in using their Tier 3 character for this event. Players who have not performed a Tier 1 or Tier 2 hone for their characters can rechoose which character will participate in this event.

Community manager Roxx made an official post on this matter, acknowledging the “confusion and frustration” players have seen during this event. Roxx stated that the “character change” feature will arrive during the weekly maintenance on Thursday. Tier 3 characters also will not be able to participate in the event.

The update will also fix a bug where Engraving Selection Chests did not contain all available engravings. For example, engravings such as Hit Master weren’t available to select in these chests.