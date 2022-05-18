Lost Ark May Update introduces new Legion Raid and Guardian Raid — full patch notes

Lost Ark fans eagerly waiting for the next mighty challenge in the game don’t need to wait any longer: the next set of Legion Raids and Guardian Raids are hitting NA servers tomorrow, bringing a whole new level of challenge to the game. There are also a huge set of balance changes, quality-of-life adjustments, guild content, island content, and more. Fans should prepare themselves for one of the largest updates to date.

The headline of tomorrow’s update comes in the form of Valtan, who will introduce players to the new Legion Raid feature of the game. Valtan is the first Legion Raid of many — a group raid that requires teamwork and understanding to defeat the challenges coming your way. Each Legion Raid is challenging and can take some time, so there will be checkpoints to help you along the way. You’ll need an eight-player team and need to be at least Item Level 1415 to participate (1445 for Hard Mode.)

The Destroyer class is also coming to Lost Ark, functioning as the fourth Warrior Advanced Class. He’s coming in a reworked state from the Korean server, so be careful about any pre-existing guides out there at the moment. We’re also getting some new Guardian Raid content, including Deskaluda and a new “Challenge Guardians” activity. Each player can attempt to defeat three Challenge Guardians each week, which will scale your item level to match the enemy.

South Vern will receive an expansion with new Chaos Dungeons, a new Chaos gate, Ghost Ship, and the Field Boss Thunderwings. We’re also getting new Adventure Islands, skins, balance adjustments, and general quality-of-life changes. Read about them below, or visit the official page here for more information.

General Updates & QoL Adjustments

Updated Character Customization

Added 5 new hairstyles for each of the five class categories (Assassin, Warrior, Mage, Martial Artist, and Gunners).

Added 5 Warrior premade looks and 5 facial presets without facial hair.

Added human ears for the Mage class.

Added a scroll bar to the hairstyle selection icon list.

New QoL Menus, Options, & Settings

Added an “Integrated Dungeon” menu that lists all the Dungeons and Raids available to a player, and allows players to enter those activities directly through the menu. This menu can be found by selecting the “Integrated Dungeon” UI element under the mini-map, or by pressing [ALT] + [Q].

Players can now check their character’s participation status for various pieces of content on the “Game Menu” by pressing [ESC].

From within the settings menu, players can now set a chat macro to be displayed upon using a skill.

Added ‘Favorite Mount’ settings. Favorited mounts will be randomly summoned.

Improved item loot options and settings, auto-dismantling, and loot alerts.

Added an option to exclude items with specific engravings to auto-dismantling.

Improved Integrated Preset options. You can now apply Integrated Preset to use tripod effects in the Skill Tree Inventory. This effect will be applied to the skill immediately, and will not overwrite your gear. Added an option to change your Integrated Preset at the entry point of all end-game contents, such as Chaos Dungeon, Abyss Raid, Legion Raid, etc. You can automatically summon a specified pet with the Integrated Preset.

You can now designate which characters can gain gold rewards from specific activities, like Abyss Dungeons, Abyssal Raids, and Legion Raids. The maximum number of characters that can earn gold is still 6 per activity.

Added new Party Finder & Party Invite improvements. Offline players will not be shown in the Party Invite UI. If you request matching or try to enter a different content while you are in Find Party lobby, a pop up will appear to confirm if you want to leave the lobby.

Added a drop down menu in the Find Party UI (in the Legion Raid section) where you can select which gate you want to find teammates for, as Legion Raids have different gates you can enter. Learn more about gate entrance in the Valtan Legion Raid Lost Ark Academy [linked].

Added a new “Toy” tab in the “Interact” menu that allows players to store their transformation and equippable toy items.

Market & Auction House Improvements

You can now search more specifically from the “Advanced Search Options” menu in the Auction House. You can also reset search presets from the Advanced Search Options by deleting search options.

If an item listed in Market or Auction House has less than 3 hours, and more than 5 minutes left before it expires, you can re-list the item. You will pay the deposit again and your old deposit will be returned to you by mail. If you instead choose to cancel a listing within that timeframe, your deposit will be returned by mail along with your item. If an item is sold while attempting to re-list or cancel the listing, the deposit that you paid will be refunded immediately. If the listed product has less than 5 minutes left before it expires, you will not be able to re-list it or cancel listing.

You can now check how many Pheons you have directly from the Auction House UI.

Stronghold Improvements

Farm Improvements & Updates

From the new Farm menu, you can now select and plant Gatherables on the slots. Gatherables in the slot will be ready to harvest every morning. You can check your notifications or go to the management mode to see Gatherables that are ready to be harvested.

Depending on your Research level, you can now harvest Splendid Gatherables, which will give you more rewards.

Mastery Skills and passive perks provided by trade skill levels don’t apply buffs when harvesting Gatherables in the Stronghold farm.

You can no longer complete trade skill related Una’s Tasks or Guild Requests from the Stronghold farm resources.

General Stronghold Improvements Boundaries will be now shown so you can easily identify where structures can be successfully placed. You can now select and edit more than one structure at the same time by pressing [CTRL]. Inventory limit for certain Stronghold structures has increased from 99 to 999. You can now send more than one dispatch on the same special mission from the Dispatch Station. If a crew member that you added manually is the same as one in auto-formation, then the auto-formation button will become inactive.



General Updates

Refreshed the daily log-in reward track.

Two accessories with the same name (two “Space Rings” for example) can now be equipped at the same time.

Added front and back attack indicators when fighting a boss to better see where your attack is landing. Added settings that can adjust the shape and color of the indicators. These can be found by navigating to Settings > selecting “Gameplay”, and then selecting “Controls and Display”.

Added shortcuts in the Frost Haven and Foggy Ridge Guardian Maps.

Raid leaders’ chat messages will now be highlighted.

Improved World Map symbol search and the Dungeon Map checking function. You can now look up targets that are on a different floor.

When collecting token items, the alert will now show which inventory it’s being stored in.

The amount of silver in the South Vern entrance ticket chest at the Guild Vendor has increased from 37,000 to 42,000.

Added an item level limit of 1415 to get gold rewards from Oreha’s Well Abyssal Dungeons. Applies to both Normal and Hard mode.

Monte Island improvements: Players can now enter Monte Island from a fixed location. A compass has been added so players can easily navigate to the co-op quest area. Number of participants for the ‘Sweet Dreams’ co-op quest has been reduced to 30 participants. To beat the Strange Treasure Chest, you will need to use a frying pan by using the F5 key. Strange Treasure Chests will produce more notes, but will no longer drop silver or gold.

You will no longer lose an alcohol buff if you move to a different area. Certain alcohols will now have a 10-min buff.

You can now refill Sweet Mojito and Punika Gin by taking your empty bottle to Gali in Nia Village.

A “Quality Upgrade” NPC has been added to all major cities allowing players a chance to upgrade the quality of Relic gear obtained from Legion Raids for gold.

Cooldown time for the Sniffer Dog excavating skill has been decreased from 5m to 3m.

If expanded, the mini-map will now close automatically during trade skill mini-games.

Added the ability for players to auto-path to a specific location by pressing [Ctrl] + [Alt] + [L Click] on the overlay map [Tab].

Players can now use their mouse to add or remove sheet music, mounts, and pets in hot-bar slots while holding an item that they’ve picked up.

A button has been added allowing players to preview skins from selection chests within their inventory before making a choice

Vendors items with purchase limits (daily, weekly, roster, etc.) will now be moved to the bottom of the store UI if the available quantity has been exhausted.

Improved controller support: Players can now use their controller to use smart pings to share their location with party members. You can now use RT+RB+B on your controller to start/end deal meter in the Training Grounds.



General Balance

Changes include updates to some Skill Runes, the damage reduction effect, and tuning for many of the Advanced Classes to balance their impact and further define their battlefield roles.

Damage Reduction Effect Updates

Smilegate RPG Developer note: “Skills that reduced damage for the player or group were too efficient in PvP, resulting in potentially boring combat due to oversimplification of skill usage and strategy. To address this, we put a limit on party damage reduction buff during PvP.”

All damage reduction skill effects received by party members in PvP areas have been changed to only apply 65.0% damage reduction. The following skills have changed to reflect this.

Paladin Holy Area – Grace tripod God’s Decree – Grace tripod Heavenly Blessings

Gunlancer Nellasia’s Energy Guardian’s Protection

Bard Sound Wave – Endurance Wave tripod Note Bundle – Strong Note tripod Guardian Tune Rhapsody of Light – Light Protection tripod

Wardancer Wind’s Whisper – Warrior’s Courage tripod

Soulfist Energy Release



Skill Runes

Changed how the cooldown reduction effect of Conviction and Judgment was calculated, by factoring in the cooldown reduction effect of Swiftness using multiplication instead of addition.

Class Balance

Berserker

Skills

Crime Hazard Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Chain Sword Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Assault Blade Piercing Strike tripod has changed to Amplified Damage. On hit, foes will take +6.0% damage from player and party members for 6s. Instead of ignoring target defense, enemies will now receive increased damage from the player and party members.

Mountain Crash Counter Attack effect has been added. Earthquake’s duration increased by 1.0 seconds. Enhance tripod changed to Amplified Damage. On hit, foes will take +6.0% damage from player and party members for 10s.

Hell Blade You can now use your movement skill while using Hell Blade. Deadly Blow tripod effect has been updated. Now, if your HP is 50% or below, damage will increase by 55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2%.

Red Dust MP consumption reduced by 11.5%. PvP and PvE damage reduced by 16%. Fury meter amount reduced by 16.2% in PvP and PvE. Cooldown reduced to 24s. Skill effect changed: Swing the greatsword into the air and create a red energy. On hit, inflict Damage and increase Atk. Power by 6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20/22/24% for 6 seconds. Quick Prep tripod has changed to Damage Amplification. Damage Amplification tripod changed to Red Shock, which you can now progress to Lv. 5.

Sword Storm Flame Storm tripod damage has decreased. Now, when your HP is 50.0% or lower, outgoing Damage is increased by 55.0/63.8/72.6/81.4/90.2%.



Engravings

Berserker Technique – Crit damage has increased. While bursting, Crit Damage is now +35/50/70%.

Mayhem Burst mode damage for Mayhem has decreased. Outgoing Damage is now +3/8/16%. Can only receive 40% of healing effects. Adrophine Potion can now be used while in Burst Mode. If your HP is maxed at 25% during Burst Mode, you cannot use HP recovery potions.



Gunlancer

Skills

Surge Cannon Increased damage in PvE by 3.3%. Precise Barrage tripod damage increased to +45.0/52.0/59.0/67.0/75.0% as the perfect zone area gets smaller. Increased Overcharge tripod damage by 5%.

Charged Stinger Increased Weak Point Detection tripod damage to +25.0/31.0/37.0/43.0/50.0%.

Counter Gunlance Bombardment Spear tripod damage increased.

Shield Bash Weak Point Lv. 1 effect has been added, as Gunlancers did not have weak point while in the combat stance.



Paladin

Skills

PvE Punish skills damage increased by 4.8%.

Punishment Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Executor’s Sword Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Holy Sword Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.



Engravings

Judgment Sacred Executioner’s duration has increased by +100/125/150%.



Wardancer

Stats

Esoteric Skill damage calculation by Specialization increased from 0.225 to 0.27.

Skills

PVE skill damage increased by 18% for normal skills and by 14% for Awakening & Esoteric skills.

Wind’s Whisper Oath of the Wind tripod effect changed from Crit Rate to MP Recovery Rate.

Sky Shattering Blow Attack type changed from both front attack and back attack to just back attack.

Esoteric Skill: Spiral Impact Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.



Engravings

First Intention damage has increased to +16/24/32%.

Scrapper

Skills

PvE Damage from all skills (except for basic attacks) has increased by 24%.

Charging Blow Ready Attack tripod changed to Furious Hit.

Fierce Tiger Strike Rough Smash tripod changed to +300/322/366/388% according to number of foes hit.

Continuous Push Sturdy Armor tripod changed to Fist of Endurance. On hit, incoming Damage Reduction +6.0/6.3/6.6/6.9/7.3% per stack.

Judgment Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Roundup Sweep Attack type changed from front attack to back attack. Swift Preparation tripod effect changed from successful Crit hit to successful hit.

Critical Blow Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Shredding Strike Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.



Awakening Skills

Mysterious Art: Blast of Ruination effect has changed distance used to calculate damage for accuracy.

Engravings

Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu Stamina skill damage now increases by +35/50/65%.



Soulfist

Skills

PvE Damage from all skills except for basic attack and awakening skills has increased by 7%

Energy Bullet Trance tripod attack time has been shortened by approximately 40%.

Energy Blast PvE damage has increased by 11.7% Concussion skill tree effect has been changed to Ranged Hit. Weak Point Detection tripod changed to Tenacity, which cannot be leveled up. Ranged Hit tripod changed to Concussion. Ruthless tripod changed to Concentration. Weak Point Detection tripod can progress to level 5. The Ferocious Strike tripod no longer impacts damage, and now decreases charging time by 50%.

Merciless Pummel Attack range has increased by approximately 40%. Clear Hit skill tripod will not increase attack range.

Bolting Crash Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.



Specialty

You can now exit Hype immediately by pressing [X].

Glaivier

Skills

Vault Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Wheel of Blades Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Red Dragon’s Horn Determination tripod damage is now increased by 20/26/32/38/45%. Perfect Zone damage is now increased by 45/52/59/67/75%. Spear of Destruction tripod effect has been changed from inflicting guaranteed Crit Damage to a 100% increase in Crit Accuracy, and increasing Crit Damage by 0.0/11.0/22.0/33.0/44.0%. Aiming Distance tripod changed to Fatal Aim.

Thrust of Destruction PvE damage increased by 13.3%. Speartip Thrust tripod changed to Spear of Destruction. Weak Point Detection tripod swapped locations in the skill tree menu with the Shield tripod.

Spiraling Spear Counter Attack effect has been added. Speartip Thrust skill tripod changed to Vital Point Strike.

Four-headed Dragon Speartip Thrust tripod has changed to Vital Point Strike. The Violent Thrust tripod’s Crit Rate has increased by 20%. Crit Damage has increased by up to 55.0/63.0/72.0/81.0/90.0%, as you can thrust a longer period of time.

Starfall Pounce Ground Explosion tripod damage increased to +80/89.6/99.2/109.6/120%.



Striker

Skills

Sky Shattering Blow Attack type changed from front attack and back attack to only back attack.

Esoteric Skill: Spiral Impact Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.



Deadeye

Skills

Enforce Execution Removed the front attack type from the ‘Upper Kick’ attack.

Quick Shot When selecting the Final Light tripod and using this skill, the push back distance has been reduced.

Cruel Tracker Push back distance after the final attack has been reduced.



Awakening Skill

Clay Bombardment The space between clay bombardment images and Deadeye can now have attack hits.



Engravings

Pistoleer Damage for pistol skills increased to +30/50/70%.



Artillerist

Skills

Damage from normal skills during PvE has increased by 5%.

Gatling Gun Removed the back attack effect.

Flamethrower Removed the back attack effect.

Gravity Explosion Removed the back attack effect.

Homing Barrage Stagger damage decreased from ‘High’ to ‘Lowest’.

Air Raid Stagger damage decreased from ‘Mid’ to ‘Lowest’. Flame Barrage tripod now inflicts increased damage, +15.0/21.1/27.5/33.8/40.0%, to monsters that are Challenger grade or higher.

Multiple Rocket Launcher Stagger damage increased from ‘Mid-High’ to ‘High’. Flame Rocket tripod now deals increased damage, +15.0/21.0/27.0/33.0/40.0.

Napalm Shot Front attack has been removed. Stagger increased from ‘Mid-High’ to ‘Highest’.

Swing Stagger increased from ‘Lowest’ to ‘High’.

Forward Barrage Counter attack has been added.



Awakening Skills: Heavy Turret

HP increased by 300% for PvE.

Specialty

You can now use mobility skills in Barrage Mode, but when you do, Barrage Mode will be deactivated immediately.

You can deactivate Barrage Mode even if you have the Silence debuff.

You can now use the following battle items in Barrage Mode: Time Stop Potion, Stealth Robe, and Splendid Stealth Robe.

An extra meter will be added when you engage in Firepower Meter level 3, making it easier to check the buff’s duration.

Specialty Skills

Bombardment Howitzer shot cooldown has been reduced from 12 seconds to 9 seconds. Focus Fire range increased by 50%, attack speed increased by approximately 16%, and attack duration has decreased by approximately 30%.



Sharpshooter

Skills

Deadly Slash Attack type changed from front attack and back attack to only back attack.

Stalker Front attack effect has been removed.

Atomic Arrow Weak Point level 1 effect has been added.

Charged Shot Weak Point level 1 effect changed to level 2.

Sharp Shooter Focus Shot tripod has been changed from increased Crit Damage to increased Damage. Now, Outgoing Damage is +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0%.

Blade Storm The Silver Master skill tree tool tip has been changed to add Hawk Meter recovery every time you use a skill after applying the Shadow Dance tripod.

Snipe Easy Prey tripod has been changed to increase Crit Rate. Now, Easy Prey deals increased Damage instead of increased Crit Damage.



Awakening Skills

Fenrir’s Messenger Overcharging will recover the Hawk Meter by 100%. If you don’t complete the charge, the Hawk Meter will recover by 25%. Specialization no longer changes Hawk Meter’s recovery.



Specialty

The Hawk Meter’s natural recovery has been increased by 30% for PvE.

Engravings

Death Strike damage has increased to 22/33/44%.

Removed Hawk Meter recovery from Loyal Companion and increased attack power, +3/6/10%, while Silverhawk is summoned.

Gunslinger

Skills

Peacekeeper Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Catastrophe PvE damage has increased by 22%. Kill Confirmation tripod has been changed to Cutthroat.

Bullet Rain PvE damage has increased by 23%. PvP damage has decreased by 20%. Ambush tripod damage decreased to +20.0/26.0/32.0/38.0/45.0%. Vital Point Shot tripod changed to In a Tight Spot. Flame Shot tripod changed from increased Crit Damage to increased Damage. Damage increase is now +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0%.



Engravings

Crit rate for Time to Hunt has increased to +20/30/40%.

Bard

Skills

Prelude of Storm Counter attack effect has been added.

Sound Shock Sacred Shock tripod changed to increase Note Brand time by 1s.

Stigma Brilliant Stigma tripod changed to increase Note Brand time by 1s.

Note Bundle Sacred Note tripod changed to increase Note Brand time by 1s.

Harp of Rhythm Note Brand skill tripod changed to increase Note Brand time by 1s.

Rhapsody of Light Note Brand tripod changed to increase Note Brand time by 1s.



Sorceress

Skills

Ice Shower Counter Attack effect has been added.

Squall Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.



Specialty

Decreased the Magick Enhancement effect’s damage to Monsters by 1%.

Decreased the Arcane Torrent effect’s damage to Monsters by 2%.

Deathblade

Skills

Earth Cleaver Attack type changed from front attack and back attack to only front attack.



Engravings

Surge has been changed to increase the damage from the Surge skill to 100/110/120%. Maximum damage output will require a full stack of 20 for Surge Enhancement. When Death Trance is finished, refill the Orb Meter based off the number of surge stacks you have, up to 100%.

Shadow Hunter

Skills

Rush Movement distance increased by 1m.

Slasher Counter attack effect has been added.

Grind Chain Quick Prep tripod changed to Amplified Damage, which cannot progress in level. On hit, foes will take +6.0% damage from player and party members for 10s.

Demonic Slash Movement distance increased by 2m. When the skill is used slanted towards monsters, the skill will pass through them instead of colliding. Excellent Mobility tripod changed to Amplified Damage, which cannot progress in level. On hit, foes will take +6.0% damage from player and party members for 8s.

Rising Claw Attack type changed from front attack to back attack.

Howl Cooldown reduced from 30 seconds to 24 seconds. Damage from PvE and PvP decreased by 15.95%. MP consumption reduced by 11.4%. Quick Prep tripod changed to Amplified Damage, which cannot be leveled up. On hit, foes will take +6.0% damage from player and party members for 16s. Scream of Fury tripod changed from increasing damage for all party members with accuracy, to only increasing damage from the player who applied Fear. Scream of Fury tripod can be progressed to level 5.

Ruining Rush Enemies that were hit with accuracy will now take 6% more damage for 6 seconds.

Death Claw Removed the front attack type. Enemies that were hit with accuracy will now take 6% more damage for 6 seconds.



Notable Bug Fixes