Some Lost Ark players are noticing reduced rewards from Chaos Dungeons, which is one of the most reliable ways to get honing materials and other rewards in the game. Players are making posts of their reduced rewards on the official forums and Reddit, with developers pitching in about the accuracy of these claims.

Several threads about this topic have been made across social media websites, with tons of users claiming that they are receiving fewer rewards. People have particularly noticed reduced shards, but even Guardian Stones, Destruction Stones, and Leapstones seem to be dropping at a lower rate.

Other users haven’t noticed such a trend, with users claiming the reduced rates could be attributed to “confirmation bias.” However, one Reddit user documented the reduced rates from sixteen Chaos Dungeon runs, seemingly confirming the theory that Chaos Dungeons received a secret nerf.

If the rewards from Chaos Dungeons were truly reduced, this is likely an unintentional change from the development team. Community Moderator OminousOnion stated the Lost Ark support team has confirmed there were no changes to the Chaos Dungeon. However, the issue has been elevated, so players will eventually see whether rewards have actually been reduced, accidentally or not.