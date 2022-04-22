Lost Ark players are upset over the new “Super Express” event

Lost Ark brought a brand new event with the new April update, intended to help players with characters below Tier 3 item level advance their characters. This event is strictly intended for characters who are item level Tier 1 or Tier 2, as many of the rewards in this event are not usable on Tier 3 characters.

This has caused an issue, as the Super Express event is only available to participate for one character. When starting the event, players found the UI unclear and confusing, as you could accept the event on your Tier 3 character. Additionally, there was no warning on the event page that stated you needed to use the event on Tier 1 and Tier 2 characters.

Information about this event was available through the official forums or through the patch notes, but some players are stating information like this should be available in-game as well. Some players have stated you shouldn’t need to look outside the game to get this information, while others have said the players are to blame for not paying attention.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This has caused some controversy within the community, but Smilegate RPG has started to warn players in-game about the event, with an announcement periodically scrolling through the game’s chat warning players not to claim the event for Tier 3 characters.