Lost Ark update brings Ark Pass with it

Lost Ark has been enjoying a good amount of popularity since its Western launch, in large part due to its free-to-play nature, which allows lots of people to get right into it without needing to drop a bunch of cash up front. Free-to-play games do still need to earn money though, and Lost Ark’s monetization strategy has focused on optional microtransactions granting cosmetic items or time-saving skips.

The game’s April update brings some new functionality with it, though, alongside a new class and continent. As previously leaked earlier this month, Lost Ark’s April update introduces a battle pass system, called Ark Pass. In a move that will likely be familiar to MMO veterans, completing Ark Pass missions will grant progress through 30 levels, with rewards handed out at various points.

The basic version of Ark Pass will be totally free to players, but there are two premium levels that can be paid for to garner further rewards. The Premium Ark Pass, costing 1500 Royal Crystals (Lost Ark’s premium currency), will offer extra rewards from chests along with a Vertus Pet. The Super Premium Ark Pass, at 3000 Royal Crystals, will unlock legendary level rapport chests along with chances to acquire the Noble Banquet skin selection and a Noble Banquet wallpaper.

The two premium Pass options will be available in the store until June 18, but progress can be made on the Ark Pass until July 14.