Madden 23 to receive new gameplay system, game set to launch in August

One day after EA Sports officially confirmed that the late John Madden would be making a return to the cover of the iconic gaming franchise, Madden 23 received its first gameplay trailer. The new trailer highlighted the changes coming to the Madden franchise, and put the new Fieldsense gameplay system at the front stage. We also now know the release date for Madden 23, as this year’s title is set to go live this coming August.

