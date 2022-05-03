Major Final Fantasy XI announcements could happen at 20th anniversary stream, fans believe

It is hard to believe that Final Fantasy XI still has quite the following as it nears its 20th anniversary on May 8. The title was Square Enix’s original MMO and their most profitable title in the series prior to Final Fantasy XIV. The company even launched the We are Vana’diel site last year in celebration for this date. Square Enix has been teasing a big announcement since 2019 for this important milestone that will blow fans away, but have been relatively quiet ever since. The game is a numbered title in their most popular series, and so it is unlikely that the company will just let it eventually fade into a memory.

Fans are waiting with baited breath for the 5-hour livestream on May 8, hoping they will finally hear what Square Enix has been hiding. There has been little to no information or leaks, and so we have only been left to speculate on what could happen. Here are a few of the most anticipated potential announcements:

Final Fantasy XI Remastered – The game was originally supposed to have a mobile remake, but it was cancelled. Prior to the cancellation, there were several high-definition screenshots showcasing Vana’diel with a modern flair. Many fans wonder if the cancellation caused Square Enix to put these efforts into the current game. Modernizing the game would certainly make it more user-friendly and attract new and old fans back to see it.

– The game was originally supposed to have a mobile remake, but it was cancelled. Prior to the cancellation, there were several high-definition screenshots showcasing Vana’diel with a modern flair. Many fans wonder if the cancellation caused Square Enix to put these efforts into the current game. Modernizing the game would certainly make it more user-friendly and attract new and old fans back to see it. Final Fantasy XI Classic – Many MMO players have very fond memories of Final Fantasy XI that the current iteration just doesn’t itch. The game was very different back in the early 2000’s. With the popularity of classic MMO’s lately, it isn’t far-fetched to think Square Enix would want to dip their toes into that pool.

– Many MMO players have very fond memories of Final Fantasy XI that the current iteration just doesn’t itch. The game was very different back in the early 2000’s. With the popularity of classic MMO’s lately, it isn’t far-fetched to think Square Enix would want to dip their toes into that pool. Merging Final Fantasy XI into the Final Fantasy XIV Subscription – This is a no brainer. World of Warcraft includes Classic in the modern game’s subscription. Having both under one subscription would allow Final Fantasy XIV players to dabble in a game that they might not have tried due to the extra costs. They would also need to get rid of the PlayOnline interface that is a barrier to entry for new players of the old MMO.

– This is a no brainer. World of Warcraft includes Classic in the modern game’s subscription. Having both under one subscription would allow Final Fantasy XIV players to dabble in a game that they might not have tried due to the extra costs. They would also need to get rid of the PlayOnline interface that is a barrier to entry for new players of the old MMO. An Expansion – The developers started adding new story content called The Voracious Resurgence over the past year while also adding new ways to progress your character and quality-of-life changes. This does not sound like a game that they just want to let die. While an expansion alone wouldn’t likely be too profitable, this one might go hand and hand with a remaster.

These are the hopes of many in the Final Fantasy XI community. The console servers for the game shut down a few years ago, but the PC servers are still going strong. There are countless fans who have a lot of nostalgia for Vana’diel, and the hype is there because of Square Enix’s teases over the years. No one knows what to expect during the livestream, but excitement is brewing.