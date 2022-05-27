Mario Strikers: Battle League gets limited time demo ahead of launch

With Mario Strikers: Battle League a mere two weeks away, many of you are probably finding the wait agonizing. After all, it’s been 15 years since the last proper Mario Strikers game. Luckily, a limited time demo will allow you to get a taste of the Switch installment just ahead of launch.

Beginning today, players can download the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo from the eShop, granting access to the upcoming limited time play sessions. There are a total of six active time slots that run between June 3 and June 5.

On June 3, players can only play from 8 to 9 PM PT. On the following day, you’ll be able to play during the following time slots — 4 to 5 AM PT, 12 to 1 PM PT, and 8 to 9 PM PT. On June 5, the final day, Mario Strikers: Battle League’s time slots run from 4 to 5 AM PT and 12 to 1 PM PT. In the meantime, players are able to access the game’s tutorial as of today in order to get a little bit of practice in.

In typical Nintendo fashion, Mario Strikers: Battle League is an over the top interpretation of soccer. just as with its predecessors. The fast-paced gameplay involves damaging opponents by knocking into the edge of the play field, along with items and a special shot type called the Hyper Strike.

These are like special moves. For example, Yoshi’s Hyper Strike transforms the ball into a massive egg that hops a bit before launching into the net as it turns back into a ball. Mario’s Hyper Strike, on the other hand, sees the ball twirling in loops as it leaves a path of flames behind in its wake.

Perhaps the online play sessions may quell or confirms fans’ concerns about locked online costumes, in which past Mario sports titles such as Mario Tennis Aces only made outfits usable in online modes. Offline players were left wanting for more. Mario Strikers: Battle League officially launches on June 10 on Nintendo Switch.