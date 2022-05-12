Mario Strikers: Battle League showcases gear, clubs, and brutal mechanics

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League which shows off more gameplay, characters, modifications to get an advantage on the field, and much more. The trailer kicks off with another look at Strike, the game’s five-on-five mode where the only rule is to ‘rule the field’ with other players being able to tackle other players on the opposing team and doing anything to win.

The trailer highlights a couple of specific skills players can use on the Battle League field. The first one is Team Tackle where a player can use a strike that actually pushes a teammate into a rival team player to get an advantage in the game. You can also use this to boost a teammate forward and give them an open shot. Another skill is the Hyper Strike which activates after grabbing a Strike Orb. A player that successfully nets a goal with the strike gets their team two goals instead of one. Each Hyper Strike is unique to a specific character.

Also highlighted is the different playstyle of some of the characters in the game. To expand on your character’s base stats, the trailer also revealed equipable items that modify your abilities. When equipped on either a character’s head, arms, body, or legs, players will see an increase in a character’s skills which include speed, strength, shooting, passing, and technique. The trailer also showcases the game’s online-exclusive mode, Striker Club.

Mario Strikers: Battle League was revealed back in February during a Nintendo Direct presentation and is being developed by the recently acquired Canadian studio Next Level Games. It is the sequel to the original game on Gamecube and features two teams of up to five classic Mario characters, with up to eight players via local play or two-player online multiplayer.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch next month.