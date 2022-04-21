Marvel hero Moon Knight added to Fortnite

At this point, it’s easy to say that Marvel and Fortnite have a pretty good relationship. With a number of skins already in the game based on their most popular characters, an entire season dedicated to the comic book company, and a crossover comic series on the way, it should be no surprise when a new skin gets announced for the game.

Now, Marvel and Fortnite have confirmed that items based on the popular hero Moon Knight have been added to the always evolving battle royale title. The items themselves include, of course, an outfit for 1,500 V-Bucks, and a Crescent Darts pickaxe for 500 V-Bucks.

The outfit itself is based on MCU version of the character, which is appearing now in his own standalone show on Disney Plus. Moon Knight comes with three separate styles in Fortnite: a caped version, a non-caped version, and a Mr. Knight version. The outfit also comes with the Moon Knight’s Cloak back bling.

Interestingly, there’s no glider available for the character, nor is there a bundle with all the outfit and pickaxe in one. This means that players will have to spend 2,000 V-Bucks in order to get every item based on the character, which, while not as expensive as other Fornite outfits, is still a pretty penny, coming in at around $20.

Given that we’re in the middle of the show, it’ll be interesting to see if other characters like Layla or Arthur Harrow are added to the game as well.