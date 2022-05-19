Marvel Snap, a superhero-centric collectible card game, announced

Revealed on Thursday, Marvel Snap is an all-new free-to-play 1v1 collectible card game that focuses on fast matches and accessible gameplay. It will be released on mobile platforms and PC, and you can sign up for closed beta access.

Marvel Snap will be a collectible card game, and each round will take around three minutes to complete, according to Chief Production Designer Yong Woo said in the announcement video.

“We’ve stripped out all the stuff that gets in the way of fun and gets everybody into the strategic action,” Woo said. Unlike many other card games, there’s no waiting for the other player’s turn, making it real-time. What makes the game even snappier is that each deck will consist of 12 cards as opposed to the 30 you’d find in other titles in the genre.

The goal of Marvel Snap is to succeed in battles within two out of three locations on the board. In order to win, you’ll need to figure out the best combination of heroes and villains in the Marvel universe. Their powers can work together to form a powerful strategy.

The cards in the game will have different variants to collect. For example, Starlord has four to find, including a pixelated version of the character. Another has an almost chibi-like quality to it.

Screenshot via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

“We’ll find really unique artists, who have such a distinctive style that we actually want to turn into a variant set,” said the Art Director Jomaro Kindred. So far, some of the featured artists include Max Grecke and Dan Hipp.

There will be over 150 base cards for you to collect, and as each month passes, more will be added to Marvel Snap.

No release date has been given for Marvel Snap, but there is a closed beta you can sign up for on the official website. Thankfully, your progress will carry over to the full release.