Marvel’s Midnight Suns reportedly “revamped” since delay

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was first revealed at Gamescom in summer 2021. The dark, tactical RPG caught flak for its use of a card-based strategy system, and it didn’t take long for the game to be delayed. At the time, “story, cinematics, and overall polish” were cited as reasons for the delay, but a new report suggests that a lot more work has gone on behind the scenes since then.

Games journalist Tom Henderson, writing a piece for Try Hard Guides, reports that the game received “some form of huge revamp” since the initial reveal. What’s more, this revamped version of the game will apparently be shown off this summer, likely as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. That showcase kicks off on Friday, June 9. The nature of the “huge revamp” is not known, though it wouldn’t be surprising if it revolved around the card mechanic.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns looked to be along the lines of deck-builders like Slay the Spire when it was revealed, but the card-based combat system still brought the likes of Hearthstone to mind. As a result, fans were worried about microtransactions creeping into the game, prodding players to purchase better cards to carry out the game’s missions. Developer Firaxis got out in front of these worries, announcing that the game’s microtransactions only involved cosmetics. Even so, some fans were upset, as it’s still a far cry from the design philosophy of Firaxis’ flagship franchise XCOM. We’ll have to wait and see what this revamp is all about — Firaxis still has some face to save.

As for Midnight Suns’ release date, that’s up in the air right now. When the game was delayed last fall, it was said to have been pushed back to the second half of 2022. Considering the game was recently rated in South Korea, that back-half launch seems to check out. Ratings often precede release date news.