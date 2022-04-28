Massive Dead By Daylight mid-chapter patch gives Haddonfield, Ghost Face, and Legion a makeover

Dead by Daylight has just received a new patch which gives the Haddonfield map a new visual makeover, while buffing Ghost Face with some new improvements to make him a deadlier opponent. The Legion was given the same treatment with some changes to their perks to make them more ruthless in chase.

The Hemorrhage side effect was reworked, along with a few perk changes, general updates, and finally bug fixes to top off the patch.

Visual Updates To Haddonfield

The Haddonfield map has received a visual update which makes the environment look more realistic, with background objects looking smoother even from a distance, and better lighting from light sources (such as a TV or a lamp post).

Image via Dead by Daylight Forums

Ghost Face Improvements

One of the biggest improvements for Ghost Face was extending the duration of Mark from 45 seconds to 60 seconds. Marked Survivors can no longer reveal Ghost Face while they remain marked, which makes it more dangerous for Survivors who are wandering by themselves after being spotted.

Many of Ghost Face’s add-ons were improved to encourage killers to use a wider variety. Changes such as the Philly add-on decreasing the time it takes to Mark a Survivor by 20%, or Olsen’s Wallet immediately recharging Night Shroud when a pallet/wall is broken make them more appealing, and will be more useful for the Killer when stalking Survivors.

Legion Improvements

Feral Frenzy was changed to give the Legion a +0.2m/s boost to their movement speed for every hit they make during Feral Frenzy. Should the Legion manage to get five successful hits while in Feral Frenzy, the ability will end but put the last hit Survivor into the dying state.

The power gauge will also begin charging immediately after Feral Frenzy ends (where it would previously happen after the fatigue period), and the post Feral Frenzy fatigue period is down to three seconds instead of four.

Just like Ghost Face, many of the Legion’s add-ons were changed to provide more variety in their playstyle, such as the Friendship Bracelet, which increases the duration of lunges in Feral Frenzy by 0.3 seconds.

Hemorrhage Change

Hemorrhage will now regress a Survivor’s healing rate by 7% per second, giving Killers a better incentive to inflict the status effect on Survivors (such as interrupting them while they are using a med-kit). This change was also applied to all add-ons that work with the Hemorrhage side-effect.

You can view the full list of the patch notes on the Dead By Daylight forum. Coinciding with the new patch is the release of the Spring Ensembles collection, which gives some characters new outfits, and is available in the in-game store now. The Urban Art collection will also release on the in-game store on May 4.

Image via Dead by Daylight Forums

If you haven’t picked up Dead by Daylight or you are looking for the right opportunity to gift it to a friend, the game is currently 50% off on Steam, Epic Games, and the Switch store.

Related: Dead by Daylight Devotion update will include the game’s first LGBTQIA+ character