Massive Fallout London mod gets debut gameplay trailer on the heels of Starfield delay

Bethesda game mods are in a class of their own. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition brought mods to the console version of the game for the first time, and the PC version gets frankly frisky with all of its fan-made content. Then there’s Fallout London, an expansion-sized Fallout 4 mod that takes the series to new territory.

This fan project has been in the works for some time now, but its official gameplay trailer just debuted. It has 18 minutes of footage, a healthy sample of what the mod will offer when it launches someday. It covers the opening moments of the game, which include Fallout staples like a slideshow intro, character customization, vaults, terminals, and more. Given that this is the first time a Fallout game has gone across the pond (all mainline games are set in the United States), it has a different tone — literally, since British accents are very rare in the series. In fact, you’ll hear Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, the respective sixth and seventh Doctors in Doctor Who, voicing scientists at the beginning. That’s a massive get for any fan project. Have a look/listen:

The Fallout London team is excited to let fans see the mod in action of course, but they’ve been hyped for a fresh setting since the beginning. “Visiting a totally new setting allows us to explore cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts,” the trailer’s description reads. “It also allows us to explore pre-war European history and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class-structured society of pre-war Britain.” Those class differences ought to play out in Fallout’s frequent dialogue trees too.

Fallout London’s gameplay trailer couldn’t have come at a better time for Bethesda fans. Starfield, along with Redfall, was delayed to 2023. There’s currently no new release date for the spacefaring RPG.