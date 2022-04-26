May PlayStation Plus games leak, could be the last batch before new subscription service launches

PlayStation Plus may be changing soon, but it’s still going to offer free games to subscribers. We now have a good idea of what will be offered in May.

French site Dealabs has once again leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup. You should always consider these leaks with a grain of salt, but Dealabs has proven accurate on more than one occasion. It begins with FIFA 22, the latest entry in EA Sports’ soccer franchise, on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Action survival game Tribes of Midgard is also said to be available on both consoles in the new month, while roguelike Curse of the Dead Gods will be coming to PS4. It’s still backward compatible with PS5 too, of course.

Regardless of the leak’s accuracy, the new PS Plus game lineup will be available from Tuesday, May 3 through Monday, June 6. One week after that, the service will combine with PlayStation Now for a single, three-tiered subscription. While that does leave a window for one more independent batch of PS Plus games to be made available, it’s reasonable that Sony would shift the window to when the new combined service launches.

The new service will offer perks like PlayStation console back-catalogs and game demos. One thing that it will decidedly omit, however, is launching games on the service on day one. This greatly differentiates it from Xbox’s Game Pass, but PlayStation boss Jim Ryan believes that doing otherwise would cause games to suffer in terms of quality and appreciation.