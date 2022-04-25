Mega Evolution update for Pokémon Go adds Mega Levels, cooldown timers, easier Mega Raids, and more

It’s been nearly two years since Pokémon Go released Mega Evolutions. Following its release, the feature has had mixed perspectives, with some players excited about the powerful Pokémon they could now use, but others seeing the massive time sink it required, forcing many not to use it. Now, developer Niantic hopes to address those issues with a Mega Evolution update.

The Mega Evolution update features several notable changes, such as a cooldown time and Mega Levels. If you’ve ever Mega Evolved your Pokémon, that Pokémon can return to its Mega Evolution with the requirement of Mega Candy. However, there’s now a cooldown timer, which means you’ll only be able to use it every so often. However, being rid of the requirement to participate in Mega Raids to get Mega Candy makes the system better for casual players. Players have the option to use Mega Energy to decrease this rest period.

Each time you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, it will slowly increase Mega Levels, giving players increased rewards. These bonuses will remain active while a Pokémon is in their Mega Evolution, potentially enticing players to use this mechanic more often, alongside the cooldown feature.

These battles will be easier for players who prefer to participate in the Mega Raids. Everyone can expect fewer players to take part in them to complete one, making it possible for groups of friends to reasonably do them at any time.

These updates will be released sometime in the future, but Niantic has not disclosed an exact release date. However, at the end of the Developer Diary, we hear a faint cry of a Pokémon, which we believe to be Mega Mewtwo X cry, hinting at this Pokémon’s arrival in the future.