Mega Pokémon arrive in Pokémon Go’s battle league for a limited time

Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go received a massive update, making it easier for more trainers to use them without the need to grind raids constantly. Following the recent update, developer Niantic wants to celebrate this update by adding Mega Pokémon to the Pokémon Go Battle League during the Go Battle Day: Stardust Surprise event on May 29.

During the Stardust Surprise event, all trainers will have the chance to use their Mega Evolved Pokémon in the Master League. Previously, all Mega Pokémon were unable to participate. Players primarily use Mega Pokémon as a reward booster during special events, or they were available to battle in raids to help boost teams against tougher raid battles. This will be the first time players can utilize them in PvP, and if things go well, they could become a more common sight in these battles.

Pokémon Go players have been curious when Mega Pokémon would make their way over to PvP battles. Many believed it would only be a matter of time. Yesterday, the Pokémon Go Twitter page hinted at Mega Pokémon finally being able to debut in these competitions.

More Mega Evolution surprises are coming your way… #GOBattle 🥊 pic.twitter.com/G6mn9IE0T4 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 22, 2022

For now, it only looks like Mega Pokémon will appear in the Master League for the Stardust Surprise event. We could see a Master League competition where Mega Pokémon could be regularly used if things go well. Niantic was likely hesitant about doing this as not too many trainers were regularly using Mega Pokémon, with many seeing them as a large investment.

Given the recent changes, it feels like a good time to test this system out and see if Mega Pokémon has become too overpowered in this competition. However, given Niantic’s previous step back from Remote Raid Passes by making them more expensive to purchase, players might continue to Mega Pokémon as too costly ot regularly use against other players.