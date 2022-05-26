Minecraft: The Wild Update launches in early June and will include new biomes like mangrove swamp

Microsoft and Mojang Studios have officially announced that Minecraft: The Wild Update will launch on June 7. The update will incorporate new features to the Overworld, including new biomes, mobs, and blocks. The two new biomes are called the deep dark and the mangrove swamp.

As the name suggests, deep dark is a very dark biome that lies far beneath the surface. To find a deep dark biome, players will need to find the base of a cave and dig down. The biome is described as being very silent, but also contains a brand new enemy called the shrieker. Shriekers are one of the few mobs that lie in the deep dark, and if players set off four shriekers, the whole mob will attack them. However, it is worth traveling to the deep dark to get the sculk blocks.

The mangrove swamp biome contains brand new types of trees called mangrove trees, which bring in a new type of woodblock that players can use to build. There will be three more new mobs as part of the Wild Update – the warden, the allay, and frogs. The warden can be found far into the deep dark, and are very challenging creatures to face. It is best to sneak behind them if players want to take them out safely. The allay is a blue, flying creature that helps players collect items and dance to the notes of a block beat. The allay was voted into the game by fans as part of 2021’s Minecraft Live.

The frog will have three stages of life within Minecraft, starting as a frogspawn. The frogspawn will then grow up into a tadpole, before maturing into a fully grown frog. The frogspawn and tadpole are classified as their own mob. Players can feed frogs tiny slimes, and if a frog attacks magma cubes it will create the new froglight block. Players can also create new mud blocks with dirt and water as part of the Wild Update.

The Minecraft: Wild Update will be available to download on the Bedrock Edition of the game on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows.