Modern Warfare 2 officially confirmed by Infinity Ward with new logo

There have been numerous rumors and reports about Modern Warfare 2 being this year’s Call of Duty title, but now we now for sure. Infinity Ward finally confirmed that 2022 is the year of Modern Warfare 2.

The news comes from Twitter, where Infinity Ward shared a new green-and-white logo. It’s not the prettiest of logos, but it still pairs nicely with the attached #ModernWarfare 2 hashtag. It’s a no-frills announcement, but it gets the job done. Just looking at early replies to the tweet, Call of Duty fans are excited.

The announcement is a long time coming, especially since NFL players have apparently already seen the game in action. Activision Blizzard outlined its plans for a Modern Warfare sequel as part of its Q1 2022 financial results, but this announcement is the first time it’s explicitly been labeled as Modern Warfare 2.

Reportedly, Modern Warfare 2 will be built on an all-new engine. The same goes for the upcoming Warzone sequel. Warzone 2, as it’s been referred to by fans, is also reportedly a different take on battle royale, with objectives in sandbox environment beyond just trying to be the last soldier standing. Another leaker claims that a Modern Warfare 2-themed Warzone map is in development. Now that we know that Modern Warfare 2 is officially this year’s game, that claim sounds even more likely.