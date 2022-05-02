Monster Hunter Rise meets Link’s Awakening in new armor mod

Monster Hunter Rise is no stranger to crossovers. A Mega Man collaboration happened last September, followed by Sonic and Tails buddy armor in November. There’s no official Legend of Zelda content in Rise, but one modder is making it happen on PC.

ShivaPSOBB created the Link’s Awakening Outfit mod for Rise, letting players reskin the Utsushi (Hidden) S Set with Link and his iconic tunic and hat. His “hat and hair have [working] physics,” according to the description on NexusMods, and you can choose from different color schemes like red, blue, purple, and classic green. Link’s look is ripped from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which features many characters of its own. ShivaPSOBB’s mod is only for Link’s body and outfit, so they recommend downloading their Master Sword and Hylian Shield mod as well to complete the costume.

Mods aside, there’s a lot of content on the horizon for Monster Hunter Rise. The Sunbreak expansion is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30 — here’s how to pre-order it if you’re interested. The expansion will add a new Garangolm fight, a Citadel area, and more. Capcom will be holding a digital event this month with more information. That’s happening on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM PT / 3 PM BST. Monster Hunter Rise director Yoshitake Suzuki will present all the announcements, as was the case for March’s presentation.