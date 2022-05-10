Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is getting its own Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise digital event was all about the Sunbreak expansion. While it’s easy for fans to get caught up in all the new content, they might have missed another announcement. Namely, the expansion is getting its own Pro Controller.

Shown off on the Nintendo UK Twitter account, the black-and-silver controller features Malzeno, the Elder Dragon that we briefly saw in action during the digital event. There’s also a small splash design in a different shade of black around the face buttons. Like other special edition Pro Controllers on Nintendo Switch, it doesn’t have extra functionality, but it does look quite sharp. No pricing has been announced, but previous Pro Controllers with special designs sold for $75 / £70.

This #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller featuring a Malzeno design launches alongside the massive DLC expansion Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak on 30/06! pic.twitter.com/i2JmSrblMc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 10, 2022

As for the Sunbreak expansion, that’s coming to Monster Hunter Rise on both Switch and PC on June 30. It’s about 13 GB in size, which is pretty fair when you consider how much content it’s actually adding to the game. In addition to the aforementioned Malzeno, Sunbreak will add new monster variants and returning hunts from previous games, along with the ability to switch your weapon skills during missions instead of locking it in from the start. This will work in the middle of a battle too.

A new Follower system is also being introduced with Sunbreak. Available only in single-player, Followers are NPCs that can act independently during a hunt, tossing you items and setting traps. Since they’re only available while you play solo, you can bring them along in addition to your Palamute or Palico companion.