Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak shows off upcoming monsters, Switch Skill Swaps, Malzeno in action, and much more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be the first significant expansion for the game. The digital event for the expansion breaks down several of the upcoming monsters coming for the expansion, the new Switch Skill Swaps, and briefly shows off Malzeno combat.

Three of the upcoming monsters appearing in this event were Seregios, Aurora Somnacanth, and Magma Almudron. The Somnacanth and Almudron monsters will be variants of ones players have already encountered in Monster Hunter Rise, providing a new chance and additional resources for more weapon and armor sets. Seregios appeared in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and returns in Sunbreak to wreak havoc and can cause a bleeding effect against hunters in combat.

In Sunbreak, players will have access to Switch Skill Swaps, a new mechanic that will allow them to swap skill sets with the weapon they’re using. Previously, players had to set one before going on a hunt, but they could not create two and switch between them while in battle.

Players will also have the chance the bring Followers with them during hunts and complete Follower quests. Followers will be NPC characters, and they will be available for single-player only gameplay. These characters will have unique movesets they use in combat, and they’ll essentially serve as an NPC companion, capable of riding monsters, setting traps, and healing. More characters will be available as players proceed through Sunbreak.

The event ended with showing off the multiple digital versions available to players that have already been showcased previously. The mechanics highlighted in this digital event should be exciting to multiple players, especially with the return of Seregios.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available to pre-order now, and will be available to Nintendo Switch and PC players starting on June 30.