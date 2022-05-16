Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Switch Skill Swap trailers showcase new skills for different weapons

Capcom has released three new trailers showcasing the new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Switch Skill Swap abilities for different weapons. Revealed in the trailers below are the Switch Skill Swap abilities for the Heavy Bowgun, Switch Axe, and Sword & Shield. This includes new Silkbind moves and new Skills for the weapon types.

Originally revealed in the game’s May digital event, Switch Skill Swaps are being added as part of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Switch Skill Swaps let you switch to a new Switch Skill set on the fly. You can switch between two Switch Skill trees on your character during a hunt. Below, you can see the Heavy Bowgun, Switch Axe, and Sword & Shield Switch Skill Swap abilities in action.

The new Crouching Shot ability is shown off in the short trailer above, which lets you rapid-fire from a still crouched position. This is ideal for players who like to sit back away from the heat of battle to aid teammates from afar with precision.

The Switch Axe’s new Silkbind Attack is the Elemental Burst Counter, which can be seen in the trailer above. A new 2-Staged Morph Slash Combo can be seen in action, too.

Finally, the Sword & Shield has the new Silkbind Destroyer Oil ability, which makes monsters flinch more easily — could be very helpful, that. All of the new abilities will be added to the game alongside the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30. You’ll need to own the base game in order to play the large expansion, which not only adds new skills to weapons as seen above, but also new areas to explore, monsters to fight, and more. Remember to clear some space ready for the update and expansion when it launches.