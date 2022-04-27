Monster Prom 3: Roadtrip revealed, will have you take a trip with your favorite monsters

Beautiful Glitch has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming third installment of its popular dating sim Monster Prom. This latest installment is called Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. The premise is that one of the player’s characters gets invited on a road trip by monsters Paulie and Scott. During the road trip, the characters meet a bunch of new monsters and experience some setbacks on their trip across the country.

There’s a map that players can interact with to determine their next destination. We’re also getting a multiplayer option for the Roadtrip just like in past Monster Prom games, with a socially competitive aspect in the game to determine who is the better monster. Up to three players can join in on the fun. Everyone’s goal is to manage their resources for the road trip, and if they run out of resources then it is game over.

The Monster Prom series centers on the concept of players dating characters that are based on classic monsters. Flirting and dating are still a key component for Monster Roadtrip, as players are still given the option to date and flirt with more than 10 hitchhikers they meet in the game. The demo for Monster Roadtrip is available right now for Steam, with a release date being stated as “soon.”