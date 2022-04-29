More Modern Warfare 2 Task Force 141 teasers appear — on NFL players

Modern Warfare 2 is officially confirmed to be the next Call of Duty title. While we wait for the release date to be announced, there’s a lot of time for rumors and speculation — and clever marketing.

The Task Force 141 emblem was seen in the animated Modern Warfare 2 logo, hinting that the storied squad of Shepherd, Soap, Ghost, Roach, and Price could return. That’s not confirmed just yet, but we are seeing Task Force 141 appear in more places. Specifically, the NFL draft was full of Easter eggs, as prospective players were seen wearing Call of Duty-themed gear. The first of these, as tweeted by Dexerto Call of Duty account @CharlieIntel, was Jets draft pick Ahmad Gardner, who wore a pin that mirrored the Task Force 141 emblem design.

Garrett Wilson, another Jets pick, was sporting a telltale pin as well. This one was the face mask of Ghost, one of the aforementioned Task Force 141 members.

After that came Kyle Hamilton. Before being drafted by the Ravens, the safety was seen in a special striped suit. Those aren’t any old pinstripes — they say “TF141.”

Finally, Giants pick Evan Neal was seen wearing a Task Force 141 pocket square. It matched Gardner’s pin, taken from the same animated logo teaser. Four players are certainly enough to be a trend — or a full quads team in Warzone.

Infinity Ward will certainly keep teasing Modern Warfare 2 until it eventually releases. Reportedly, it’s being built on an all-new engine, so there should be a lot of new info over the coming months. We’ll also be getting a Modern Warfare 2-themed Warzone map, according to one prominent Call of Duty leaker.