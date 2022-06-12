Multiple Persona games are coming to Xbox systems

After many years of waiting, the Persona RPG series is finally arriving to Xbox systems. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will all be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The news was announced during Xbox + Bethesda Game Showcase 2022.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and mobile (via the cloud). Persona 5 Royal will be the first one to release on October 21. The earlier two games will be coming out afterward.

“We know how important it is to our fans to continue to bring more Japanese franchises to Xbox,” said the CEO of gaming at Microsoft Phil Spencer said during the showcase. Thankfully, Xbox was able to deliver that today.

The announcement of Persona 3 Portable for Xbox and PC marks the first time it’s going to be re-released for modern platforms. Whether or not this is the version that fans want may be conversed in the community, but the portable entry allows you to control your characters as opposed to the AI inputting the moves in the original PS2 game.

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are the enhanced versions of the original games. They include new characters, activities, and storylines that you can enjoy throughout the 100+ hour experiences. Many people called the PlayStation Vita a “Persona machine” as Persona 4 Golden is a cherished game on the system.

We’ve marked Persona 5 Royal as one of the best JRPGs on PS4 and PS5. It has an unpredictable and epic story that is thought-provoking, an engaging battle system that lets you utilize the moves of many different shadows, and a unique pop art style that flourishes on its in-game UI and menus.

Xbox also announced a new Team Ninja game during the showcase called Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which will be released on console and PC’s Game Pass on day one.