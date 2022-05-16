MultiVersus cinematic trailer reveals new characters, Open Beta coming this summer

Warner Bros. Games has released a brand-new cinematic trailer for MultiVersus that reveals three new characters for the free-to-play platform fighter. Along with the new character reveals, the development team has also shared that a MultiVersus Open Beta is on the way this summer, after the Closed Alpha in May, which will let more people than ever try the game out.

The new MultiVersus cinematic trailer reveals that Tasmanian Devil (Taz) from Looney Tunes, Velma from Scooby-Doo, and The Iron Giant from the film of the same name are all being added to the crossover fighting game. They join the likes of Batman, Shaggy, and Bugs Bunny in the latest Warner Bros. crossover. Watch the cinematic trailer below for a taste of the game’s humor and to see all of the characters revealed thus far.

As you can see in the cinematic trailer above, the reasons why each character has decided to fight have been detailed. Essentially, they’re all confused about why they have found themselves outside of their homes, and fighting and hilarity ensues. The trailer also reminds us that a Closed Alpha for the game is beginning on May 19. You’ll need to sign up here for a chance to enter the Closed Alpha.

Related: MultiVersus reworks Steven Universe character model after fan feedback

If you’re not one of the lucky few to get invited to take part in the game’s Closed Alpha, Warner Bros. Games has announced that a MultiVersus Open Beta is set to begin in July. Unfortunately, no further details have been given on a precise Open Beta start date or time. All we know is that it is set to start in July.

MultiVersus, which could even be adding non-Warner Bros. characters to its lineup, according to a datamine, is set to launch sometime in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).