MultiVersus Closed Alpha confirmed for end of May, new gameplay revealed

Warner Bros. Games has announced a Closed Alpha is incoming for its free-to-play Super Smash Bros.-esque MultiVersus. The Closed Alpha will give players the chance to try out some of the characters from the — you guessed it — Warner Bros. multiverse (those sure are popular these days). Warner Bros. also released new gameplay video showcasing some of the characters and stages in the game.

The MultiVersus Closed Alpha is an invite-only affair, lasting between May 19 to 27. During the Closed Alpha, you’ll be able to sample a few of the game’s characters, including Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and Arya Stark. The game’s 2v2 mode will be playable, and a variety of stages will be involved, including Scooby Doo’s Haunted Mansion. You can see the new stage in action in the newly released gameplay video below.

You can see the MultiVersus 2v2 mode in action above, too. The lengthy gameplay video pits MultiVersus developers up against Fighting Game Community players Tyerll “NAKAT” Coleman and James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson. In the video, we get to see the gameplay in detail, with a long look at Shaggy, Superman, Wonder Woman, Jerry, and more. It looks like things can get pretty hectic.

Related: Wreck It Ralph and Naruto may be coming to MultiVersus, datamining indicates

Following previous tech tests, the Closed Alpha will be the biggest test of MultiVersus yet. To take part in the Closed Alpha, you need to register at the official site. Space is limited though, so applying doesn’t mean you’ll get in. You’ll have to wait for that invite to know for sure.

With the release of the game fast approaching, Warner Bros. Games has also revealed that MultiVersus will have its own tournament within EVO 2022. EVO is taking place this year between August 5 to 7, if you want to watch the pros battle it out as Batman and Steven Universe.