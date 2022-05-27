MultiVersus leaker claims Samurai Jack, Powerpuff Girls, and Ted Lasso are coming to the game

MultiVersus pits Warner Brothers characters from all sorts of movies and TV shows against each other in a platform fighter. Just like worlds collide to bring us the game’s roster, the forces of Reddit, ResetEra, and Discord have brought us lots of leaks and datamines around the game. The latest one name-drops seven more characters.

Reddit user hugeleakeractually, true to their name, previously leaked a long list of characters reportedly coming to the game. Their latest Reddit thread reminds readers of that, while also claiming seven other characters are coming. Technically it’s 12, as some are more than one character combined into a single fighter. The list includes Samurai Jack, the Powerpuff Girls (as a single fighter) the Animaniacs (also as a single fighter), Duck Dodgers/Daffy Duck, Scorpion, Ben 10, and Ted Lasso — despite the Apple TV+ distribution, the lovable soccer coach is actually a Warner Bros. property. While his inclusion might seem like a stretch, the other names on the list make sense. Daffy and his spacefaring persona Duck Dodgers would be a perfect foil to Bugs Bunny, who’s already in the game. Samurai Jack, Ben 10, and Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup of the Powerpuff Girls would complement other Cartoon Network stars on the roster.

As stated, this is one of many leaks surrounding MultiVersus. Nearly two full hours of voice lines are out there, with references to lots of currently unconfirmed characters. The Iron Giant is among them, and it’s now a playable part of the game. The Joker, The Hound, and The Wicked Witch of the West are also referenced — three more names that hugeleakeractually previous claimed would be added. A Rick Sanchez file was found in the game’s code, and a previous datamine even made the bold prediction that Wreck-It Ralph and Naruto could be coming to the game.

That’s a lot of unconfirmed information, which means you do need to take all this with a hefty grain of salt. MultiVersus doesn’t have a set release date yet, so it may be a while before any of this stuff is officially announced. We did get a chance to play the game’s alpha recently, and we found it to be fast and looney in all the right ways.