Music from Kingdom Hearts, Battlefield 2042, and more to feature at BBC Proms

Many would argue that video game music doesn’t nearly get the respect it deserves, especially from more mainstream audiences. Fortunately, that seems to be changing. Several beloved pieces of gaming music played during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics and now the BBC Proms will be holding a gaming dedicated concert.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Proms, it’s a yearly music festival held in the summer at the Royal Albert Hall in London. If you’re only interested in the gaming concert, it will take place on August 1. You can book yourself a ticket if you wish to see the event live, but the official website says it will air on BBC 4 on August 5.

As for which music will be performed, the event will feature a new arrangement from Battlefield 2042 and the song I Have Begun My Ascent from Dear Esther. Excerpts from Kingdom Hearts and Shadow of the Colossus will also be included, although which specific tracks haven’t been confirmed. The full program will be shared at a later date.

“In this first ever Gaming Prom, Robert Ames – best-known at the Proms for his explorations of sci-fi and electroacoustic music – takes an electronically expanded Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on an odyssey from the classic console titles of the 1980s, through Jessica Curry’s haunted soundscapes to the European concert premiere of music from Hildur Guðnadóttir’s and Sam Slater’s score for Battlefield 2042,” reads a description of the event.