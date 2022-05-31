Naoki Yoshida says future jobs in Final Fantasy XIV will likely be new to the Final Fantasy series

Final Fantasy XIV has had no shortage of available jobs to unlock and play over the course of its decade of existence. It has basically been a staple in the game to add two or more new jobs every expansion, and the current total is a whopping twenty. Many jobs added to the game have been familiar to those who played other games in the series, but the MMO might soon venture into the unknown.

During a recent interview for Final Fantasy XI’s “We Are Vana’diel” campaign, game director Naoki Yoshida made hints that job additions in the future would be brand new to the Final Fantasy series.

The challenges of giving names to things in such a long-standing title was stressed during the interview. Yoshida emphasized that this is especially true for job names, as there is no point in adding a job if its gameplay doesn’t reflect its pre-established design. This was proven when the highly-requested Blue Mage job was added to Final Fantasy XIV, but as a “limited job” only. This decision was made so that the core fantasy of learning spells through fighting monsters would remain intact while not becoming a balancing nightmare.

“At this point, I’m thinking we have no choice but to come up with brand new jobs that haven’t appeared in the FF series before,” said Yoshida. This is not especially surprising considering the addition of the Reaper job with the Endwalker expansion. While we have seen similar things in the past, the job itself was never clearly established in previous titles. The Sage job also introduced in the latest expansion has a more well-defined past, but the MMO has given its own spin on its healing abilities.