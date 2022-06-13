New Exoprimal trailer reveals AI Villain Leviathan, new dinosaurs

Exoprimal, Capcom’s four-player co-operative dinosaur shooter, was revealed during this year’s March Sony State of Play livestream. Following that event, we learned about its basic premise and expected platforms. Today’s new trailer gives us further insight into the way its gameplay loop works.

Most notably, today’s Capcom Showcase unveiled Leviathan, which is an AI villain. The reason these dinos are being unleashed upon cityscapes is because of Leviathan, whom treats the entire situation like a game, leading players along the game’s ruined cityscapes just before unleashing a deadly onslaught, meanwhile taunting your chances of success.

The most interesting thing about Leviathan is that it acts in a similar manner to the AI director from the Left 4 Dead franchise, except this director is a tangible character within the Exoprimal universe. Objectives and difficulty shift on the fly depending on how well players are doing.

The mystery behind Leviathan and its games will be uncovered through Dino Survival, the closest thing it has to a campaign. This mode pits two teams of five players against each other as they race to complete Leviathan’s objectives.

As the name implies, Exoprimal makes use of various mechanical suits with different playstyles. This includes the Roadblock, Witchdoctor, Deadeye, and Zephyr.