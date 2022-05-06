New Mario Strikers: Battle League trailer released, showing new gameplay footage

Nintendo has released a new Japanese trailer for the highly anticipated Mario Strikers: Battle Leauge game, showing off more wild gameplay of Battle League, featuring more Hyper Strikes and customizable armor that the characters can wear.

The trailer shows that Waluigi’s Hyper Strike will summon vines to grab the opposing team while the soccer ball heads to the goal. Peach’s Hyper Strike has her hit the ball so hard that it twirls any opposing team’s players that are struck by it, with hearts appearing in their eyes as if they became infatuated with Peach.

The trailer also shows more emphasis on the pieces of protective armor that players can customize their characters with. Specific armor will boost certain stats in character. Some armor will have a character be able to endure a hit better, while other armor will allow the player to hit the ball harder. Other pieces of armor can also increase a character’s speed.

Battle League will have online functionality with several new features and modes that players can try out. The trailer emphasizes the same ten playable characters originally announced with the game — Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach, Princess Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, and Waluigi. Noticeably, Princess Daisy has yet to be revealed.

Battle League is the long-awaited sequel to the highly popular Mario Striker series and will be released worldwide on June 10.