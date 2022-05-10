New Need for Speed game, four unannounced titles to be part of EA’s 2023 release schedule

Electronic Arts has revealed its earnings report for its Q4 2022 today, wrapping up the financial year for the global gaming heavyweight. It’s already been a big day for the developer and publisher, as Electronic Arts earlier in the day confirmed that it was ending its branding relationship with FIFA in 2023. The day, however, might be dominated by EA’s plans for 2023, which includes the return of a signature franchise and the addition of new games.

Prior to revealing its release schedule for 2023, EA touted its numbers from a financial and player standpoint from 2022. Net bookings were up 21% to a record $7.515 billion USD from year to year, with live services up 17%. Live services also represented 71% of EA’s bookings from this past financial year.

It was a strong year for the publisher, and it’s expected to get bigger, thanks to a beefy schedule for the 2023 FY. Starting off the year will be F1 22, which will be released on July 1. That title is the lone title slated to go live in Q1, which ranges from April to July 2. EA Sports’ signature sports games FIFA and Madden will be released in Q2, slotting those for a release between July 2 and October 1.

From there, things get interesting. EA Sports NHL will see its yearly release in Q3, as will the new Need for Speed game. A new Need for Speed game has been widely rumored to launch in 2022, despite little to no discussion from EA itself. Now, it’s slated for a release sometime between October and December 31.

Q4 will be the largest quarter for EA in 2023, as four unannounced EA titles will be a part of this time frame. The four titles include a major EA IP, a partner title, a remake, and an unannounced sports game. Additionally, EA Sports PGA Tour is slated for a release during this time frame.

Image via EA Sports

EA also confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile and The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Mobile are a part of the 2023 FY plan.