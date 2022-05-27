New PlayStation State of Play airs next week, but don’t expect God of War Ragnarok

E3 2022 might be canceled, but we’re still getting close to when the video game trade show would normally happen. As a result, many game fans are anticipating upcoming shows like the Summer Game Fest and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Sony is also getting in on the summer action with a new State of Play stream.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the next State of Play will air Thursday, June 2 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT. The post promises “nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation” at the showcase, which will stream on both Twitch and YouTube. Some might expect this showcase to include tentpole titles like God of War Ragnarok, but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem likely. “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” says the PlayStation Blog post.

That doesn’t mean the show will be devoid of big-name games though. Forspoken is a likely candidate for the lineup, as it’s been featured in previous State of Play streams. What’s more, it was just rated by PEGI. We already know its release date, but not much else. A spot in the State of Play would sate some of the people waiting for that game.

As for potential PlayStation VR2 titles, we already know about a few in the works. For many, the most prominent is Horizon Call of the Mountain, a game set in the same world as Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. We haven’t heard anything more since the game was announced back in January of this year.

Despite the odds being against God of War Ragnarok showing up in this State of Play, the much-anticipated sequel was still in the news recently. The game was rated in South Korea, and new merchandise started appearing online. This has led some to believe that Ragnarok will get a September release.