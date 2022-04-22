New Sega Genesis games, including Sonic Spinball, have landed on the Switch Online Expansion Pack

The Switch Online service continues to grow, with new titles being added almost every month. The Expansion Pack feature, which adds Sega Genesis — known as the Mega Drive outside of the US — games into the mix, is an extra boon for retro gaming fans. Now there are three new games added to the service to entice players to pay that little extra each month.

New games hit Switch Online Expansion Pack

Announced earlier via Nintendo’s YouTube channel, The three new games coming to the Switch Online Expansion Pack are Sonic Spinball, Space Harrier II, and Shining Force II.

We can all expect just about every Sonic game to eventually make its way to the Switch Online library, but Sonic Spinball is certainly one of the more unique games in Blue Blur’s history. Getting the chance to play it again after so many years will be a fun throwback to when gaming wasn’t afraid to be weird.

It isn’t just another Sonic game coming to the system, though. Shining Force II joins the original game in the Expansion Pack catalog and is a solid JRPG on a console that didn’t feature as many of them as its direct competitor, the Super Nintendo. Though the genre has largely moved on since this game was originally released, it remains a fun adventure. Where else can you play as a centaur and punch slimes in the face?

Space Harrier II rounds out the three new offerings with frantic action and fights to take part in. This game was one of the original launch titles for the Sega Genesis console, so it is worth looking at to see how far we’ve come in gaming.