New Tales from the Borderlands in development at Gearbox, releasing this year

Hot off the heels of Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox Software has announced a return to another familiar spinoff series. That’s right. Eight years after the original Tales from the Borderlands debuted, a new installment is on its way.

A new entry in the Tales from the Borderlands series was announced today at PAX East. A specific release date wasn’t provided, but it is expected to launch at some point this year. Fans will have to wait until the summer for a full announcement, offering additional details. All we know for the time being is that it follows an entirely new cast of characters that have yet to be seen in the Borderlands universe.

While still published by 2K Games, development duties have switched hands. Gearbox Software, the developer behind the core Borderlands series, is taking the helm on this project. For those that remember, the original Tales from the Borderlands was developed by Telltale Games. While the studio was revived a year after its closure, few of the original talent remain, which may explain this decision.

After all, the new Telltale Games currently has its hands tied with The Wolf Among Us 2, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, and who knows what other undisclosed projects may be planned. The original iteration of the studio infamously juggled too many properties at once, which played a role in the company’s reputation for launching buggy titles with poor performance. Hopefully for fans, Gearbox Software is capable of handling a narrative adventure game that honors Telltale’s original.