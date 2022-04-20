New Uncharted game potentially hinted at by Naughty Dog recruiter on LinkedIn

Earlier this year, Naughty Dog creative director Shaun Escayg mentioned that Uncharted 5 was a possibility. No promises were made, with the studio recognizing that it might revisit that well in the future. According to a recent LinkedIn post, it appears as though Naughty Dog is certain about pursuing further Uncharted titles.

Yesterday, Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty announced her position as a primary recruiter for Naughty Dog through LinkedIn. The post’s opening paragraphs aren’t unusual, describing McBrearty’s position in greater detail. A little further down the post, however, we learn that an Uncharted game is possibly in some sort of planning or conceptual stage.

According to McBrearty’s LinkedIn post, she is responsible for “building future teams for not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted.” This doesn’t necessarily indicate that an Uncharted game is in active development. The team may instead be working on a new property, but it does show that Naughty Dog has plans to continue the series at some point.

Perhaps the existence of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was meant to prep newcomers and fans for an eventual follow-up. If a new Uncharted title pans out, this is bound to divide Naughty Dog fans. On the one hand, Uncharted is a critically acclaimed franchise with tons of fans. On the flip side, Naughty Dog used to start fresh with a new IP for each console generation. This installment would mark the third console generation for the Uncharted series.