Dead by Daylight Devotion update will include the game’s first LGBTQIA+ character

Back in June 2021, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive promised fans that the studio had plans of introducing LGBTQIA+ characters into the game. Nearly a year later, the first queer character will be revealed in the upcoming Archives Tome titled “Devotion.” In this Tome, it’s revealed that David King, a beloved survivor with a tough exterior, is queer. This makes him the first character in the game to be confirmed as such by the developer.

Players will learn more about David’s life before entering into the Fog. The story will touch on his struggle with his sexuality as well as his previous relationships, which include an ex-boyfriend. To make sure David’s story is genuine and doesn’t fall into dangerous stereotypes that we commonly see in media, the developers partnered up with GaymerX, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping developers integrate LGBTQIA+ themes into their video games.

The game has attracted many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and for good reason. The game features an incredibly diverse cast of survivors who come from all walks of life that are detailed in their personal stories or in these Tome updates. Characters are able to connect with these survivors on a deeper, more personal level than ever before. With a story like David’s being added to the game, one where it ultimately ends up in acceptance and learning to love himself, it’s just yet another story that players — especially some queer members of the player base — will be able to connect with.

Archives Tome 11: Devotion, will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on April 28.