New Valorant agent Fade revealed, more details coming at Masters Finals

Tournaments are a great place to announce new Valorant characters. With the VCT Game Changers Series now wrapped, the Masters Reykjavík Grand Final is next on the calendar. New agent Fade will be revealed the same day the winners are crowned.

Well, technically the newcomer has already been revealed, although we know next to nothing right now. The announcement on the Valorant website includes GIFs that show menacing figures and a swirling purple sky. These brief animations are presumably part of the “cinematic debut” that will occur at the finals. The event, taking place on Sunday, April 24, will include a “first look at Fade gameplay, along with a deep dive interview with Valorant developers.”

The tagline at the top of the announcement page is quite intriguing too: “Fade is the last person you want to find in the dark, but you’ll want to see where this trail leads.” The wording seems to imply some sort of sight-based skills, but we’ll find out soon enough.

As for the Masters Finals itself, the tournament will be broadcast across Valorant’s various channels on Twitch and YouTube. Don’t expect much Brimstone action at the finals — patch 4.05 nerfed him to reduce Stim spam. If you’re a fan of the other agents, we have handy guides on how to win with Breach, Omen, Sova, and more.