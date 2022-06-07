Next Hideo Kojima game reportedly called Overdose

Every little thing Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima does on the internet gets scrutinized. Tweets have been taken as teases, and something as simple as a banner image made some folks think that Kojima Productions had been acquired by PlayStation. This time, we have a full report about his next project.

It comes from games journalist Tom Henderson, who previously reported about a Marvel’s Midnight Suns revamp and a second Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map. Writing for Try Hard Guides, Henderson reports that Kojima’s next project is a horror game called Overdose. Henderson claims to have seen early footage of the game, which features actress Margaret Qualley, who played Mama in Death Stranding.

The footage shoes her moving down dark hallways while shining a flashlight. The camera is set in third-person, but Henderson says that a first-person view is also available. The footage ends with a jump scare, which is then followed by a game over screen and a text stinger for the name Overdose.

Dark hallways and horror likely elicit memories of PT for many folks. The “playable teaser” for a would-be Silent Hills game was scrapped by Konami some years ago. While there was talk of Sony and Konami reviving the project, nothing has been announced in the years since Kojima and Konami parted ways. There’s no reason to think that Overdose is related to PT, but it won’t be surprising if Kojima Productions is using some of the same ideas here.

As with any report, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement. There has been a rumored Kojima project in partnership with Xbox, and the impending Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase could be a great place to unveil whatever that is — especially if it’s Overdose. This isn’t the only Kojima game caught up in the rumor mill either. Norman Reedus might have let slip that a Death Stranding sequel is in development.