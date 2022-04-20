NFL Pro Era announced for Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR

StatusPRO, a sports technology company, announced NFL Pro Era at the Meta Quest Gaming VR Showcase held on April 20. The VR title will cast players in the role of an NFL quarterback and task them with calling plays, reading defenses, and trying to complete passes to receivers. According to a press release accompanying the game’s announcement, NFL Pro Era will release later this fall for both the Quest and PlayStation VR.

At Meta’s showcase, StatusPRO debuted a trailer starring Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson that showed pre-alpha gameplay footage of the title.

“NFL PRO ERA brings fans closer to the action than they’ve ever been before by allowing them to step into their favorite quarterback’s shoes,” said StatusPRO president and co-founder Andrew Hawkins during the announcement. According to StatusPRO, the company is “utilizing [NFL] player data […] to create a truly authentic NFL player experience.”

The NFL and StatusPRO previously announced their partnership last March, with the goal of “[bringing] fans closer to the gridiron than ever before.” StatusPRO is headed by Andrew Hawkins — a former NFL wide receiver — as well as Troy Jones, who formerly played football in college, and later worked for the NFL Players Association.

Meta’s showcase also pulled the curtain back on a handful of other VR titles, such as Among Us VR and Moss Book 2, as well as a new update for Resident Evil 4 VR.