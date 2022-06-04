Nihilego arrives for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 as Ultra Wormholes appear worldwide

The first full day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is nearly behind for many players. The details for the second have been shrouded in mystery, but we’ve received hints about it from the Pokémon Go Twitter account. The announcement has arrived of Nihilego’s debut, the first Ultra Beast to make its way to Pokémon Go. It will be appearing in five-star raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s second day, with Ultra Wormholes in the sky.

For those who purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket, you’ll have the chance to find Nihilego in five-star raids. You’ll want to work together with a friend to take it down, battling against it to then capture this Ultra Beast and add it to your collection. Not only will Nihilego be available, but there will be a Special Research with the Ultra Recon Squad as they investigate the many Ultra Wormholes appearing in the sky and the Ultra Beasts connected to them. There will also be a ticket-exclusive Special Research for Pokémon Go Fest players.

We can expect more Ultra Beasts to arrive in the next few months. There are 11 them in total, meaning players will have multiple opportunities to grab their favorites in the next few months. They might appear during the Season of Go, or they could appear sometime after that, potentially in the fall, depending on how Niantic wants to work the storyline in the mobile game.

There will be Global Challenges centered around defeating Pokémon in raids throughout the second day, giving players the chance to earn more XP, candy, and Stardust for completing raids.

The second day for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will start for a handful of players right now, but many will look forward to taking on Nihilego tomorrow and working together with the Ultra Recon Squad. We imagine this new NPC will make frequent returns regarding Ultra Beast-related activities.