Nintendo hits back at NLRB complaints

The gaming industry is currently being wracked by numerous labor disputes, from the ongoing chaos over at Activision Blizzard to dissatisfied workers at Ubisoft. One of the most recent things to come to light was a complaint made to the National Labor Relations Board about Nintendo, alleging that the company had engaged in unscrupulous behavior and “coercive actions” against a contracted employee.

NEWS: Nintendo tells me person who filed the NLRB complaint was a complaint was a contractor who, they say, leaked confidential information and was dismissed only for that reason.



"Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity" pic.twitter.com/mr3lnujV3N — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 21, 2022

Nintendo had been staying relatively quiet over the last few days since news of the NLRB complaint came out, but has now issued a response, according to Axios’ Stephen Totilo. The company claims that the complaint was lodged by a contractor who was fired “for the disclosure of confidential information and for no other reason.” In other words, Nintendo is denying the allegations of threats or unsanctioned surveillance on its employees and contractors.

Nevertheless, the company states that it “intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB,” at the end of which it will be decided whether the complaint will be dismissed or will be pursued in court. Even if it does go to court, though, Nintendo may not be the liable party — contracting firm Aston Caster is also named in the complaint and may well bear the brunt of the blame, if things proceed.